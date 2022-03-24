Srinagar: If you are wondering how to sharpen your entrepreneurial skills and create a successful enterprise in Kashmir, then we have something for you.

Sagg Eco Village, the first of the kind Eco Village at Ganderbal and Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center in collaboration with Next Mile Co., a Mumbai-based consultancy, presents ‘Kashmir Festival for Ecological Entrepreneurship’ to be held on March 27, 2022.

The Kashmir Festival seeks to build a community of passionate ecological entrepreneurs in the valley. The event would bring together experienced entrepreneurs who will share their experiences through a panel discussion to inspire ecological entrepreneurship, conversation, and collaboration.

“Ecological Entrepreneurship is when you do a business and in this process, you seek to improve the quality of life and ecology at the same time. Therefore, when we talk about ecological entrepreneurship, it means integrating the ecological needs, natural resources, and technology in a manner that is sustainable and regenerative. At the back of it all is an entrepreneurial mindset of a person,” Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Founder of Sagg Eco Village, said.

Founder of Next Mile Co., Zitin Munshi said the fest offers you an exciting opportunity to interact with the brightest minds and gain from their expertise.

“The idea is to showcase the work of entrepreneurs in varied fields such as sustainable beekeeping, food processing, handicrafts, and such. So please come forward and join us,” Munshi said.

How to register for the Kashmir-Fest: bit.ly/k-fest2022