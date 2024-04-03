Greater Srinagar: Div Com reviews Comprehensive Drainage System

SRINAGAR, APRIL 02: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting for the completion of the Comprehensive Drainage System of Greater Srinagar under JnNURM.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat; CE, R&B; CE, UEED; Officer of NBCC, PHE, and I&FC.

The meeting discussed the completion of the pending work on the Comprehensive Sewage Drainage System which shall cover a vast area of the city and end the vows of about forty percent of the population.

The meeting deliberated on the completion of the Trunk Sewer Line which stands at 99% completed, 60 MLD Sewer Treatment Plant, 60 MLD Infall Pumping Station, House Connections, and power connections to the sewage treatment plants.

Div Com emphasized providing power connectivity to treatment plants to make 70% of the Drainage System operational.