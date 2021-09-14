Great going

With the administration of 53,38,945vaccine doses in 24 hours till Monday morning, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38 crore. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions. It is astonishing to see hundreds of thousands being covered under the critical vaccination program each day. It shows that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The recovery of 37,687 patients in the 24 hours till Monday has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3, 24, 47, 032. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.54%. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 78 consecutive days now. 27,254 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload is presently 3, 74, 269. Active cases presently constitute 1.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,08,247tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.30 crore cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.11% remains less than 3% for the last 80 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.26%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 14 days and below 5% for 97 consecutive days now. In Kashmir too, the administration has been actively carrying on the vaccination drive and has covered a fairly good portion of the population. As has been decided, the authorities are going to intensify Covid-19 vaccination drive in Srinagar. The administration has directed district officers and officials to further augment vaccination teams in Srinagar and has directed CMO Srinagar to put additional 150 vaccination teams in these low coverage areas of district Srinagar. The CMO has been asked to identify low coverage areas in the district and pace up the vacation drive on a Mission Mode Model in the district. These vaccination teams shall intensify the vaccination drive in Central Government Institutions, UT Government Institutions, coaching centers, bus stands, transport yards, railway station, shopping complexes, big markets, Mosques /shrines, District courts, High courts, fruit/ veg mandis, parks and gardens, colleges and universities. The administration has also set up a target of 25000 vaccination shots per day for these teams to achieve as the number of teams has been augmented from existing 75 to 225 teams in the districts, so that the 100% vaccination coverage of eligible beneficiaries can be achieved in the next 15 days for the first dose. A second dose shall be given accordingly on their due date as per the type of Covid 19 vaccination received. The administration has also called for strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and to put hefty fines on the people for violating protocols.