Cristiano Ronaldo has reached Saudi Arabia ahead of his grand unveiling before thousands of fans at the Al Nassr club on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a deal worth $75 million per year.

The club made the announcement of the signing on Friday. The 37-year-old will receive $75 million per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in history.

“History in the making,” the club wrote in a Tweet. “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home.” it added.

Ronaldo, who left Manchester United under a cloud after slamming the club in a TV interview, will appear at Al Nassr’s 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, the club announced.

Ronaldo will be formally introduced to the supporters of his new club at Mrsool Park, where tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance.

Situated in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Mrsool Park (which is also known as King Saud University Stadium) is the home of Al-Nassr and has a capacity of 25,000.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star will undergo a medical at the club to ensure he is fully fit and healthy enough to compete in the Saudi Pro League before being presented before the world.

Ronaldo is expected to be presented to the Al-Nassr fans and the world by club president Musalli Al-Muammar, with club officials of all stripes set to be in attendance too.