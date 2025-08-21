Grand parent-teacher meeting held at GHSS Zainapora

SHOPIAN, AUGUST 21: A grand parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was held today at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Zainapora, organized under the directions of the Director School Education, Kashmir.

The event aimed to strengthen parental involvement in the teaching-learning process, thereby making education more effective and teachers more accountable.

The programme witnessed an impressive gathering of parents, civil society members, students, alumni of HSS Zainapora, teachers, and former staff members.

Principal, GHSS Zainapora in his address emphasized the vital role of parents in shaping the future of their wards. He stated that teachers alone cannot be fully effective without active parental participation.

He urged parents to visit the institution regularly, interact with concerned teachers, monitor their child’s progress, and suggest areas for improvement. He also highlighted the notable achievements of the school in recent years across academics, curricular, and co-curricular activities.