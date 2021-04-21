‘Grand Mufti’ fixes Rs 62 as Sadqaye-Fitr, urges people to pay it before 15 Ramadan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s ‘Grand Mufti’ Nasir ul-Islam Wednesday fixed Rs 62 as Sadqay-e-Fitr (mandatory charity) per person in the month of Ramadan and urged people to pay the same till 15th of Ramadan so that the money reaches needy and destitute amid Covid challenge.

The Grand Mufti appealed to people given the rising cases of Covid-19, poor, destitute and needy aren’t able to move to seek donations.

“So, I urge people of Kashmir to pay Sadqay-e-Fitr by 15th of Ramadhan so that the money reaches the needy and destitute well on time. I have fixed Rs 62 as Fitr amount but people must pay Rs 65 and more if possible,” he said, adding that the poor lot of Kashmir shouldn’t feel dejected on Eid eve and they should be able to celebrate Eid with their children which is only possible when Fitr money reaches them well before time.

Grand Mufti also said that people should also pay Zakah by Ramadhan 15th so that the money reaches the deserved people. He also urged people to follow Covid-19 SoPs in spirit to prevent the further spread. (KNO)