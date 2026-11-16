Srinagar: Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir-ul-Islam has appealed to people to keep marriage ceremonies simple and affordable, urging families to limit Wazwan to seven dishes and restrict the number of Baraat guests to 50.

He also called for ensuring that marriage ceremonies conclude by 8 pm, stressing the need to discourage extravagance and unnecessary expenditure.

The Grand Mufti said simple marriages would help ease the financial burden on families and promote social responsibility, while preserving the dignity and traditional values of marriage.