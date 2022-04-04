LAS VEGAS: Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won album of the year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two of the top honors at the awards ceremony that featured a surprise appeal for support from wartime President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
Batiste, who leads the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, landed five awards overall, including the night’s biggest prize for We Are, a jazz album inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I believe this to my core – there is no best musician, the best artist, best dancer, best actor. The creative arts are subjective,” Batiste said. “I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day.” Below is a list of winners in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
We Are — Jon Batiste
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic
SONG OF THE YEAR
Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Making A Fire – Foo Fighters
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Family Ties — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
BEST MUSIC FILM
Summer Of Soul — Various Artists
