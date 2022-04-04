LAS VEGAS: Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won album of the year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two of the top honors at the awards ceremony that featured a surprise appeal for support from wartime President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

Batiste, who leads the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, landed five awards overall, including the night’s biggest prize for We Are, a jazz album inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I believe this to my core – there is no best musician, the best artist, best dancer, best actor. The creative arts are subjective,” Batiste said. “I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day.” Below is a list of winners in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are — Jon Batiste

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR

Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Making A Fire – Foo Fighters

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Family Ties — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

BEST MUSIC FILM

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists