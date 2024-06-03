GR8 Scores Hat-Trick: Kashmiri Willow Shines in Third Consecutive T20 World Cup, Used by Two Omani Players

In a remarkable achievement, Cricket bat made of Kashmir Willow by GR8 Sports India Private Ltd. featured in the third consecutive T20 World Cup today when two professional international cricketers from Oman played with the blades handcrafted in Kashmir.

Managing Director, GR8 Sports, Fawzul Kabiir said that there are around 400 bat manufacturing units in the Industrial area from Sangam to Awantipora in southern Kashmir and it is an honour that our product line is representing the entire bat industry bringing a sense of achievement among one and all.

Two players of Oman, Mehran Khan and Bilal Khan today played with our Cricket Bats and other gear in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia. In addition to this, may other players representing different countries in the World Cup will also be seen playing with our equipment, Kabiir informed.

Highlighting the commitment towards the global cricketing arena, Kabiir said that we are proud to create a best-in-class niche in the cricket bat industry, and we remain dedicated to providing cricketers worldwide with the finest equipment that enhances their game.

It isn’t only the wood, handle or sticker that makes a professional Cricket Bat but craftsmanship, expertise, adherence to ICC Standards, understanding batters’ needs, playing conditions, Batting order and our Innovative Patented Techniques and Technologies that makes a Professional Cricket Bat.

It took us 14 years of R&D to craft the Kashmir Willow Wood into a Professional Cricket Bat. Our relentless hardwork and persistent efforts motivated us to make the major breakthrough in this area. We could finally innovate a product that belongs to our indigenous industry that has a huge scope to uplift this entire industry of Kashmir, India. It will make us self-sufficient and less reliant on the English Willow imports thereby bringing an impetus to the economy of our Country, stated Kabiir.