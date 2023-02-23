Srinagar: If you are a professional cricketer and haven’t got any platform to showcase your talent, a simple five-minute video can land you in a prestigious league in the gulf or any other country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A valley-based cricket bat manufacturing company has embarked on a new journey to promote local cricketing talent at an international level.

Gr8 Sports, a south Kashmir-based cricket bat manufacturing company, has signed MoU with various international cricket boards and leagues to scout fresh talent from the valley.

“Many cricket leagues are organizing tournaments in the valley. Our cricketers perform well in every department. Now we are giving them the bigger opportunity to earn name and fame in the world of cricket,” said Fawzul Kabeer, owner of the sports company.

He said that any professional or budding cricketer will have to shoot a video playing his signature shots or bowling or wicketkeeping and tag GR8 sports on social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are available on all social media platforms. Any cricketer who has taken either in batting, bowling, or wicketkeeping can share his video and tag GR8 sports so that our expert player management committee will analyze it for shortlisting,” Kabeer said.

He said that by year-end, selectors from various international cricket teams and leagues will visit the valley to conduct trials for these shortlisted players.

“We have to create a pool of cricketers. They include 100 men from every department in the valley. The selectors will include four international players and coaches. They will visit the valley by the end of the year and select the best talent for various leagues,” he said.

Kabeer said that the company has tied up with 10 international cricket-playing nations to promote local talent. “It will be a bigger platform for our youth, who dream to make their career in cricket. There are many leagues including Caribbean Premier League, Qatar league in which our players will participate after selection,” he said.

Pertinently, GR8 Sports became the first cricket bat manufacturing company to introduce the Kashmir willow cricket bats in international cricket.

The company’s bats were used during T20 World Cup by cricketers from Oman.

J&K government is also keen on promoting of cricket bat industry at an international level.

The famous willow cricket bats of Kashmir are in the process of getting GI (Geographical Indication) tags.