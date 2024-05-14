GPS tracking device affixed to bailed out accused

KULGAM: In compliance to an order received from Court of Kulgam, police in Kulgam today affixed a GPS tracking device on a bailed-out person in a UA(P) case of Police Station Qaimoh.

“The accused was arrested in case FIR No 37/2019 under section 13, 16, 19, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act, 7/25 Arms Act and has been bailed out recently. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said accused person and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions,” a police statement said.