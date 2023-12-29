JAMMU, Dec 29: In a bid to address public grievances and ensure efficient service delivery, a special public grievances redressal camp was convened today by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, RK Goyal, at Ghaink panchayat of block Bhalwal.

DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, BDC Chairman, Kuldeep Raj, DDC member, Joginder Singh besides Sarpanchs and other PRI representatives were present on the occasion.

The camp saw participation from residents of Bhalwal and Mathwar blocks, who raised a multitude of issues spanning various sectors.

One among various issues of the public’s concerns was contractor performance for which they sought strict enforcement of accountability measures. Additionally, concerns regarding the availability of medical staff in healthcare facilities were also voiced.

Individual grievances were also presented to the Additional Chief Secretary who instructed the concerned officers to address these matters promptly.

Public representatives highlighted the inconvenience faced by residents due to ongoing Akhnoor Road projects, particularly during the current season. They urged upon the administration to prioritise timely completion and minimise disruption.

Furthermore, demands related to development and maintenance of playfields were brought to the ACS’s attention.

Issues pertaining to Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and its implementation formed another significant segment of the public’s concerns. Residents expressed concerns regarding execution of JJM works, situational impediments encountered and the issues pertaining to land use conversion and “khad mapping.” Besides, grievances related to Jal Shakti overhead tanks and tube wells were prominent, highlighting the need for immediate intervention.

The public also offered suggestions for improvement in the functioning of the Public Works Department.

A major education-related demand voiced by the public was establishment of a degree college in the area and improved public transport facilities.

Goyal, while addressing the public, acknowledged the role of public outreach efforts and assured appropriate attention to people’s grievances. He took note of Revenue related issues and called for immediate redressal. He emphasised the importance of delivering public services in a time-bound manner and assured regular interaction with the public to ensure follow-up and resolution of all matters raised.

Officers present at the occasion included ADC Sandeep Seointra, Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh, ACD Preeti Sharma besides district officers and other officials.