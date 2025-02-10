SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi today addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters where he highlighted the party’s recent win in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 and underscored the critical importance of delivering on manifesto promises.

“Delhi’s verdict is clear—governments that fail to keep the promises they make in their manifestos are ultimately rejected by the people,” Sethi stated. “The outcome of the Delhi elections is a testament to the fact that when promises remain unfulfilled, voters do not hesitate to choose an alternative.”

Sethi further contrasted this with the performance of the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir, noting that the party has successfully delivered on 95 promises made in its 2014 manifesto. “For the past 75 years, the politics of Jammu & Kashmir has deviated from the path of genuine development, leaving the people disillusioned by unkept promises,” he added. The spokesperson also took aim at the National Conference (NC), criticizing its approach and broken promises. “The NC pledged benefits such as free electricity and ration for the people. Yet, in just over four months, these promises have not materialized. Clearly, the NC lacks a concrete roadmap to address the needs and aspirations of the people,” Sethi remarked.

Alongside Advocate Sunil Sethi, Party Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Media Incharge Kashmir Sajid Yousuf Shah, and National Council Member Arif Raja were also present at the press briefing.