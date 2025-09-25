Govt to provide 5-marla land to flood affected homeless & landless families: CM Omar





BILLAWAR (KATHUA): Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today announced that the government has decided to provide five marlas of land each to all flood-affected families who have been rendered homeless and have suffered both on account of their houses destroyed and left without land due to landslides and flashfloods which has taken away their everything so that they are able to construct their dwelling units on the allotted land.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while interacting with residents of Duggain, Billawar, whose houses and livelihoods were severely impacted by the recent flooding. Earlier, he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the district, accompanied by MLA Bani, Dr. Rameshwar Singh.

Assuring people of all possible assistance, Omar Abdullah directed the administration to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation measures. “The year 2025 has brought immense devastation to Jammu and Kashmir—from the dry spell in March-April to incessant rains, flash floods, and landslides in August-September,” he said. “From Kathua to Kupwara, the damage has been unprecedented.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the scale of destruction, noting that torrential rains have damaged over 350 bridges, around 2,000 km of road network, thousands of hectares of agricultural land, besides washing away standing crops and inflicting damages on both government and private buildings. “Given the enormity of restoration challenges, Jammu and Kashmir is looking forward to a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package from the Central Government,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of first-hand assessment, Omar Abdullah said his visit to the remote and isolated areas of Kathua was aimed at understanding the ground realities. He also undertook an aerial survey of damages in Hiranagar and Lakhanpur, the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, ADC, and senior civil and police officers. He directed the DC to conduct extensive tours of all affected areas and submit detailed ground reports at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bani, Dr. Rameshwar Singh, underlined that the Bani region too has suffered extensive damages due to landslides triggered by torrential rains. He said that in villages such as Moar, Najote, and Kanthal-Majra, nearly 100 families have lost their land and property completely. He demanded allotment of five marlas of land for such affected families, besides highlighting other pressing concerns, including damages to the Jalana Bridge, delay in tendering of work for High School Lohai, upgradation of High School Sadrota, as well as amnesty from KCC loans and electricity bills for affected families.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would examine all these demands with due seriousness and extend all possible support to the affected families.