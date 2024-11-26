Govt to ensure enhanced facilities for students, sportspersons: Satish Sharma

Jammu: Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Science and Technology and ARI & Trainings, Satish Sharma, today flagged off Constitution Day Padyatra rally.

The rally was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, J&K, under the aegis of MY Bharat to commemorate the 75th Constitution Day, celebrating the adoption of Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.

Present on the occasion were Director General, Youth Services & Sports Department, Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner, Bhawani Rakwal, State Director, Nisar Ahmed Batt, RTO, Pankaj Bagotra and Principal GCW Parade, Ravinder Kumar Tickoo.

The Minister administered the “Read the Preamble” pledge to the participants before the flag off ceremony.

The rally commenced from Government College for Women Parade and proceeded towards Ambedkar Chowk through Parade Chownk, Indira Chowk and Gumat before culminating at Govt MAM College, covering a distance of more than 7 km. It was attended by more than 1000 participants including MY Bharat Volunteers, students, sportspersons and staff.

The Minister paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion.

The Padyatra then proceeded towards Government MAM College where it was received by Bharat Anand, Principal MAM College and others.

A cultural bonanza was also presented by the students of Government MAM College.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the efforts of NYKS, YSS Department, NSS, Colleges and Education Department in successfully holding the mega padyatra.

Satish Sharma urged the youth to stay away from drugs while asking them to bring to his notice the incidents of drug abuse in their surroundings.

The Minister said that B.R Ambedkar being the Chairman of the Drafting Committee was successful in drafting the longest written constitution of the world.

Satish Sharma, while highlighting government endeavours towards welfare and development of youth in J&K, said that enhanced facilities would be ensured for the sportspersons and students.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal MAM College. The proceedings of the valedictory ceremony were conducted by Dr Gurpreet Kaur, PO NSS GCW Parade.