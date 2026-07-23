Govt to back innovation, aims to double J&K startups by 2027: CM Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged young entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir to embrace failure as part of the innovation process, saying the real setback is never attempting to turn an idea into reality.

Launching the three-day ASCEND J&K 2026 Startup Ecosystem Summit at SKICC in Srinagar, Omar said the government is committed to creating a stronger startup ecosystem by providing mentorship, funding opportunities, networking platforms and policy support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

He said innovation thrives when people are willing to take risks, adding that every unsuccessful attempt offers lessons that move entrepreneurs closer to success.

Drawing inspiration from inventor Thomas Edison, Omar said the inventor’s journey showed that repeated setbacks are not failures but discoveries of what does not work.

“The only thing we should fear is not trying,” he said, encouraging young innovators to pursue their ideas with confidence.

The Chief Minister described ASCEND as a platform designed to connect innovators with investors, industry experts and government institutions, helping transform ideas into viable businesses capable of reaching markets within and beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing his interactions with startups at the summit, Omar said many young entrepreneurs are developing practical technologies to solve everyday problems. He referred to innovations such as systems to prevent freezing of water pipelines during winter, smart water meters, hail protection solutions for agriculture, carbon monoxide detection devices and automatic gas regulator safety systems.

“These innovations show that our youth are identifying local challenges and developing practical solutions. Every idea deserves an opportunity to grow with the right guidance and support,” he said.

Omar also highlighted the work of a local entrepreneur in the solar energy sector, saying timely institutional support could help innovators from Jammu and Kashmir compete globally.

Assuring continued government support, the Chief Minister acknowledged that startups involve uncertainty but said the administration is prepared to invest despite the risks.

“If we support ten startups and only two succeed, those success stories can outweigh the failures. We are prepared to take that chance because innovation requires a different approach,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir currently has around 1,300-1,400 registered startups and expressed confidence that the figure would double by the time ASCEND is held again in 2027.

Inviting investors and industry leaders to partner with emerging entrepreneurs from the region, Omar said such collaborations could create jobs, strengthen the local economy and position Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub for innovation.