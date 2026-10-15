Govt strengthening sports infrastructure: CM

GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the 70th National School Games at the Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal, welcoming young athletes from 23 States and Union Territories and calling for greater recognition, support and opportunities for sports beyond cricket.

The five-day sporting event features Under-17 boys’ and girls’ competitions in Wushu and Taekwondo, bringing together promising young talent from across the country.

Welcoming the participating athletes to Kashmir, particularly Ganderbal, the Chief Minister said the region had a strong tradition of excellence in Wushu and Taekwondo, with local athletes achieving success at both national and international levels.

Expressing happiness at the enthusiasm and determination of the young participants, he said he hoped the athletes would compete wholeheartedly and bring pride to their respective States and Union Territories.

Highlighting the importance of sports in the overall development of children, Omar Abdullah said young people should be encouraged to pursue their sporting interests alongside academics, without being burdened by excessive pressure to secure high marks.

He expressed concern over the disproportionate attention and resources devoted to cricket, observing that other sports, including football, hockey and disciplines such as Wushu and Taekwondo, deserved greater media visibility, sponsorship and institutional support.

Chief Minister stressed the need to create a more inclusive sporting environment in which talent across disciplines receives adequate opportunities and encouragement.

He said sports played a vital role in instilling discipline, building confidence and opening new avenues for young people. He urged the participants to compete with determination, uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and develop lasting friendships during their stay in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said the government was making concerted efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and expand opportunities for young athletes. He emphasised the need to develop indoor sports complexes in every district to encourage wider participation and provide children with better facilities to pursue different sporting disciplines.

Encouraging the visiting teams and officials to explore the region, Omar Abdullah invited them to visit Sonamarg, Srinagar’s Mughal Gardens and other local attractions, adding that Kashmir’s hospitality was as memorable as its natural beauty.

On the occasion, boys and girls presented demonstrations of Wushu and Taekwondo, drawing appreciation from the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, Anuradha Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shreya Singhal, SSP Ganderbal, senior officers, athletes, team officials and students were present on the occasion.