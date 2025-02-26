Srinagar, Feb 26: A government primary school building was reduced to ruins in a midnight blaze in the Malpora area of Ranipora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Officials told news agency GNS that the fire broke out in the Government SSA Primary School building during the intervening night. The blaze triggered a cylinder explosion inside the building, causing extensive damage.

A police team and fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (GNS)