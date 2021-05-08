Govt sets up 100 bedded oxygenated facility at Kashmir Hajj House

The facility has come up at Hajj House in just a week’s time.

SRINAGAR: In wake of spike in Covid-19 cases, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar has established an oxygenated 100 beded capacity Covid care facility at Haj House Bemina.

The facility has come up at Hajj House in just a week’s time.

While giving details, the CMO Srinagar apprised the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman DDMA that, the patients referred by a physician having mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection and require oxygen support of less than 10 litres per minute can be admitted for Isolation as well as treatment.

He further added that the Health Department is in the process of procuring more Bulk Oxygen Cylinders and Oxygen Concentrators to augment the bed capacity at Hajj House.

The DC was further informed that a duty roster for Medical Officers and Paramedical staff has also been framed to look after the admitted patients.

It was informed that all 100 beds have been provided by the R & B department while PHE has made adequate arrangements for ensuring 24*7 water supply besides PDD has taken all measures to ensure uninterrupted Power supply at Hajj house. The PDD has also set up a 63 KVA capacity DG set as back up to overcome any power failure. A Fire Tender from Fire & Emergency Department remains stationed at Haj House as a precautionary measure.

With regard to sanitation, cleanliness and fumigation measures, the Chairman DDMA was informed that SMC has deployed a dedicated team for ensuring cleanliness and sanitization in and around the premises.

It was further informed that all necessary arrangements have been made by the Nodal Officer to provide food to the patients.

Earlier, the Chairman DDMA Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that the initiative of establishing 100 beded facility is aimed at decongesting tertiary care hospital occupancy. He said it will also serve the purpose decongesting the unnecessary occupancy of precious beds in tertiary care hospitals by shifting patients having oxygen requirement of less than 10 liters per minute and are not on injectable medications to facility at Hajj House. He said this is not a medical facility but oxygen support facility and shall act as an Oxygen Bank.

Aijaz Asad further said the initiative is a joint venture of DDMA Srinagar, District Health Society and District Red Cross Society. He added that more Oxygenated beds shall be established as per directions of the LG to further strengthen the Oxygen support system in Srinagar district.

He also said that LG has ordered for augmentation of beds at tertiary care Hospitals & roll out of added infrastructure to meet any exigent situation besides breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection.