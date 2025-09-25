Govt seeks local support to revive Namda Craft



A spokesperson of the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, has reiterated that the Government is undertaking a series of concerted measures for the revival and promotion of languishing crafts, with special focus on the traditional Namda craft.

The spokesperson stated that Namda has recently been accorded Geographical Indication (GI) registration under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, a landmark achievement that safeguards the authenticity of the craft while strengthening its competitive standing against cheaper, machine-made alternatives. The GI tag is expected to serve as a catalyst in revitalizing this centuries-old tradition and enhancing its market visibility at both national and international levels.

In pursuit of this objective, the Directorate has intensified its outreach by encouraging master artisans to avail the benefits of the Department’s flagship Karkhandar Scheme, aimed at capacity building, skill development and knowledge transfer to younger generations. District offices have also been directed to actively engage pass-out trainees to strengthen the grassroots implementation of the scheme. At present, the Department is running nine Elementary and two Advanced Training Centres for Namda, creating a strong framework for skill development and knowledge transfer.

Redoubling its efforts for revival of the craft, under the CAPEX Budget 2025–26, an amount of ₹26.50 lakh has been earmarked for the repair and restoration of the Carding Machine at the UNDP facility, a step that will guarantee uninterrupted availability of quality raw material and thereby reinforce the production base for Namda artisans.

The spokesperson appealed to the public to support the Government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative by buying felted Namdas, emphasizing that collective patronage is essential to provide a level playing field to Namda artisans and to ensure the revival of this unique craft, which forms an integral part of Kashmir’s cultural heritage.