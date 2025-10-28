Govt schools will lead India’s learning reforms: LG

SRINAGAR: “Government schools will lead the future of India’s learning reforms,” the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday. He said the Robotics Lab, STEM innovation centres, smart classrooms, advanced digital infrastructure, professional development for teachers, and holistic learning spaces will unlock the potential of every child. The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the inauguration of DREAM School Project at the prestigious Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh, Srinagar.

The project- Developing Resilient Education and Aspirational Mindsets (DREAM) is a collaboration between the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and the Faizal and Shabana Foundation that was initiated through an MoU in March 2023.

As per the MoU, the Faizal and Shabana Foundation has constructed the middle school block with state-of-the-art facilities such as Robotics and STEM Lab, ACs for all the rooms and a dedicated lunchroom with separate kitchen and a storeroom. The DREAM School Project was committed by Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of the UAE India Business Council–UAE Chapter (UIBC–UC), during a high-level UIBC-UC delegation visit to Srinagar in 2023. The project aimed to transform public education in Jammu Kashmir, builds on the success of the Nadakkavu School model in Kerala, which has been ranked among the top 3 best Government Day schools in India for the past five years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said the project is a testament to our commitment to ensure global standard education to every child and a progressive environment for them to aspire and dream big. He further stated that his goal is to ensure that every school in Jammu Kashmir becomes a hub of innovation, inclusion, and inspiration – nurturing the youth who will shape the nation’s future.

“We are committed to foster a nurturing and empowering atmosphere that propels each student towards growth and excellence in the school, which will guarantee holistic development encompassing social, emotional, and intellectual growth for every student, moulding them into exemplary citizens of the future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the key initiatives taken by the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at equal access to education, promoting inclusivity, enhancing infrastructure, empowering youth, and aligning education with modern skill requirements and technological advancements.

“Our youth are our greatest strength, and their talent and potential will drive our vision for the future. Over the past few years, we have invested deeply in transforming our education ecosystem to make Jammu Kashmir an ‘Oasis of Talent’,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor gave five mantras to the students: first, find inspiration; secondly, think big; thirdly, dream big; fourthly, take risks during the educational journey with courage; and fifth, act with compassion and sensitivity.

He also called upon the educational institutions and the teaching community to develop the education system that rewards creativity, curiosity, innovation, and critical thinking. He stressed that this system must balance creativity with competition, where classroom tests are based on learning, originality, and experimentation, where creativity and individuality are valued more than marks and gold medals.

Faizal E. Kottikollon, Founder, Faizal and Shabana Foundation and Chairman, UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC–UC); Shabana Faizal, Co-Founder, Faizal and Shabana Foundation; Ram Niwas Sharma, Secretary School Education Department; Dr. Aman Puri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Maj. Gen. Sharafuddin Sharaf (Retd.), Vice-Chairman, UIBC–UC; Sunjay Sudhir, former Indian Ambassador to UAE; Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo; Director General, School Education, Kashmir; office bearers of Faizal and Shabana Foundation; Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, senior officials, heads of educational institutions, teachers and students in large number attended the inaugural ceremony.