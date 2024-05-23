Govt schools go ‘bagless’ for a day in Doda

DODA: To reduce pressure on school children and make teaching and learning more interesting, ‘Bagless day 2024 was observed in all the government schools of District Doda.

The activities like yoga, exercise, sports and cultural events were organised in the schools. The new step aims to infuse fresh enthusiasm among children and keep them connected with the school. Children will find school education informative as well as entertaining.

Chief Education Officer Parkash Lal Thapa, Principal DIET Purshotam Das Gouria along with DEPO Dr Anis Ahmed graced the occasion of Bagless program at PM SHRI GHSS Trown.

While welcoming the guests, the Principal of the institution said that the main objective behind the program aims to physical, mental and intellectual development of students, they will be given a day-off from studies and engaged in extracurricular activities every Wednesday.

In his address, the CEO said the Principals and Headmasters of the schools have been instructed to pre-plan activities for one Saturday in a month and it will be displayed on the school notice panel. The Schools have been asked to organise story-telling sessions, debate competition, elocution competition, question forum and group discussion, essay, poetry, story, dialogue writing, and chart making competition” he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat based trust Vishwagram volunteers reached Government High School Kahara and organised creative activities, the other day.

The Trust Volunteers were welcomed by Headmaster Safder Ali and other Staff members. The team was accompanied by ZICC, Nighat Naz.

The members of Vishwagram Trust made the day fruitful and meaningful by engaging students in different activities, especially in the skill of Art and Craft.

School students participated with a warm heart and got the chance to learn different skills, touching the mandate of New Education Policy, 2020.

The workshop also benefited Teaching staff, acquainting them with how to warm up and engage class for result oriented learning.

At the end, Headmaster of the Institution thanked the team members of Vishwagram Trust, District Development Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Chief Education Officer Parkash Lal Thapa for organising such a wonderful workshop.