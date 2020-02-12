News
Govt schemes fail to generate employment:1.5L postgraduates among 2.5L youth register for jobs in 2019
Srinagar, Feb 12: Sameer Ahmad, 32, after completing his M.Sc in 2013, struggled for five years to get a job.
Facing social stigma coupled with depression, the resident of Baramulla borrowed money to invest in the tourism sector. But due to the uncertain situation he lost all the investment leaving him financially broke.
Left in the lurch, he registered himself with the district employment office hoping to find a government job. “I lost all my investment in tourism business. I registered with district employment office two years ago. But so far no opportunity has come my way,” he said.
Ahmad is one among lakhs of unemployed youth who have registered themselves with different employment offices for jobs.
Official figures reveal that as many as 2.5 lakh educated unemployed youth including 1.5 lakh postgraduates have registered themselves with different district employment and counseling centers last year.
This is precisely because the government’s employment generating schemes have failed to yield results in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of beneficiaries under these schemes has dropped by 50 percent last year compared to 2018.
Sample this: Under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the jobs generated in the Union Territory in 2019 was 17488. It is less than 70 per cent of 60232 jobs generated through this scheme in J&K in 2018.
Similarly, the employment generated under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) has dropped by 50 per cent in 2019. As per the figures, 84 educated youth have been employed under this scheme last year compared to 115 in the year 2018.
Union Ministry for Rural Development’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has also recorded 50 per cent decline in 2019 compared to 2018. As per the figures, 3.69 crore person days of work were generated under this scheme in 2018 which in 2019 dropped to 1.53 crore person days.
Union Ministry for Labour and Employment document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 5.3 per cent . In Jammu and Kashmir, urban unemployment rate stands at 10.0 per cent while as the rural unemployment is 4.2 per cent.
News
UPSC civil services exam: No upper age relaxation for JK applicants this year
New Delhi, Feb 12: Unlike last year, there will be no upper-age relaxation for applicants taking the civil services examination 2020 who are domicile of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between 1980 and 1989, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.
The age relaxation for other categories will continue.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 796 vacancies in the country”s bureaucracy to be filled through the civil services examination 2020, which will be held on May 31, the notification said.
According to last year”s civil services exam notification, the upper-age limit of 32 years to take the test was further relaxable for up to a maximum of five years if a candidate had ordinarily been domiciled in the state of Jammu and Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989.
There is no mention of such age relaxation in this year”s exam notification.
The erstwhile J-K state has been bifurcated into two union territories– Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — with effect from October 31, 2019.
“A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2020 i.e., he must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1988 and not later than 1st August, 1999,” this year”s notification said.
This upper-age limit is further relaxed for up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe; up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to other backward classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates, among others, it said.
The UPSC will recruit officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), among others through the civil services examination 2020, the notification said.
This is probably the last time that the officers of IRTS, IRAS and IRPS are being recruited through the civil services examination after the amalgamation of the existing eight railway services into the one — Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS), officials said.
The commission may recruit IRMS officers from the next years onward. they said.
The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 796 which include 24 posts reserved for persons with benchmark disability category, i.e. three for candidates of blindness and low vision; nine for deaf and hard of hearing; eight for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, among others, according to the notification.
“Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, the economically weaker sections and persons with benchmark disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government,” it said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three phases — preliminary, main and interview.
The facility of withdrawal of application is available for those candidates who do not want to appear for civil services (preliminary) examination.
“UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates, so in case of successful withdrawal of application the fees will not be refunded,” the notification said. Candidates are required to apply online. The deadline is March 3 till 6:00 P.M. after which the link will be disabled, the UPSC said .
News
Operationalize road accident data management system within 15 days: Adv Bhatnagar to officials
Jammu, Feb 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Wednesday directed the concerned officers to operationalize Road Accident Data Management System within 15 days.
He passed on these directions in a meeting held to discuss various traffic issues. The meeting also discussed various issues and grievances of transporters of Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Road Transport Corporation.
Expressing concern over road accidents, he directed the officers to identify black spots, where there is frequent occurrence of accidents, and the measures to be taken to address these spots. He asked the officers to undertake a proper analysis of the traffic accidents and come up with a proper plan of action to minimize the road accidents to save lives.
He asked the officers to visit the fatal accident spots and gather all the relevant information so that remedial measures can be taken.
The Advisor reviewed the progress of the Road Accident Data Management System and directed that it be operationalised within 15 days. The RIDE Safe App also requires to be effectively utilized. He said that the fundamental rule of traffic flow is that we should know the critical bottleneck areas so that action can be taken accordingly.
While directing the officers to take concerted action in this regard, he asked them to implement immediate measures to address the issue till the long term measures are put in place.
The Advisor directed the officers to do things in mission mode. He said that strict enforcement of laws should be ensured and proper monitoring needs to be done.
He asked the officers to ensure deployment of traffic policemen at critical spots and license and permits of repeated offenders should be cancelled. He also said that checks and balances should be in place in issuing of driving licenses.
He said that enforcement should be done strictly and intelligently and a closer monitoring system should be put in place to avoid road accidents. He also said that overloading of commercial vehicles has also to be checked.
While asking the officers to prioritize the available resources, he said that everyone has to be made accountable. He also laid emphasis on mass awareness about the need to follow traffic rules, besides asking the officers to pay attention on installing rumble strips, warning signs, mobile barricades, signage, traffic lights and planning halting spots & parking spaces.
In the same meeting, Advisor to LG also asked the officers to redress the issues of Transport Welfare Association, Road Transport Corporation Workers Union. The Advisor reviewed the present status of the issues raised by them and also of the steps being taken to redress them.
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Jammu; Transport Commissioner, Jammu; Managing Director, JKSRTC, Special Secretary, Transport Department and other officers.
News
Pulwama attack:NIA files chargesheet, names mastermind’s aides
New Delhi, Feb 12: The NIA Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) aides of Pulwama attack mastermind in a case of conspiring militant acts across country.
The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that JeM’s Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring attacks across India.
The supplementary charge sheet was filed against four JeM operatives under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Explosives Substances Act.
The agency filed the charge sheet against Sajjad Ahmad Khan (27), Bilal Ahmad Mir (23), Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat (24) and Mehraj-ud-Din Chopan (22), all residents of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Investigation has established that the accused persons are members of proscribed militant organisation JeM, who were planning to carry out militant attacks and propagating the activities of JeM,” the NIA said.
“The slain militant Mudassir Ahmad Khan was the mastermind behind this conspiracy. He was one of the main conspirators in Pulwama attack as well and was killed in encounter with police and security forces in Tral area of district Pulwama J&K on March 10, last year,” the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.
Charges were abated against Mudassir after he was killed in an encounter with the security forces in March, 2019, the NIA said in the final report.
According to the agency, Sajjad was directly in touch with Mudassir while Ishfaq was involved in transportation of Arms and ammunition for strengthening JeM in Kashmir and further harboured the operatives of JeM.
One hand grenade was recovered from possession of Mehraj-ud-din Chopan and it was procured with the intention of using the same against the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir for snatching their weapons.
This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of JeM to carry out attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR.