Govt reconstitutes panel to finalize recruitment rules of gazetted, non- gazetted posts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday re-constituted committee for finalization of recruitment rules of different gazetted and non-gazetted services.

Headed by Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department, no time frame has been set for the six-member committee to finalize or clear the recruitment rules of different Gazetted and Non-Gazetted.

“The Committee shall inter-alia recommend changes, if any, required in the present process of finalizing recruitment rules,” reads an order by the government.

Members of the committee include administrative secretary of Finance Department (for time being Director General (codes) till an officer is assigned the charge of Finance Department), administrative secretary GAD, administrative secretary of concerned department, administrative secretary ARU &Trainings Department (member secretary) and administrative secretary Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs. (GNS)