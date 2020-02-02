Lead Stories
Govt proposes over Rs 1 lakh crore budget for J&K
Srinagar, Feb 1: Jammu and Kashmir finance department has proposed over Rs one lakh crore budget for the new Union Territory.
“In absence of elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, the budget has to be approved by the Parliament. We have proposed a budget of over Rs 1 lakh crore for the new Union Territory,” said an official of finance department.
Last year, State Administration Council headed by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik had approved Rs 88,911 crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K administration has already discussed budget proposals with the Union Finance Ministry to avoid any last minute hiccups. The budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and has to be passed by both the houses of Parliament.
“Where the Legislative Assembly is dissolved, or its functioning as such Assembly remains suspended, on account of an order under section 73, it shall be competent for the President to authorize, when the House of the People is not in session, expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir pending the sanction of such expenditure by Parliament,” reads the J&K Re-organization Act 2019.
The Union Territory of Ladakh hasn’t been granted the Legislature and it will continue to receive budgetary allocations from the central government.
On Saturday, Union Finance Minister proposed allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh for fiscal 2020-21.
This is for the first time that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been allocated separate funds since erstwhile state has been reorganized into two Union Territories.
Earlier Jammu and Kashmir was passing the budget in January in order to give ample time to heads of departments, district development commissioners and other officials to ensure optimum utilization of financial resources.
With reorganization of state of J&K, the administration had to divide the budgetary allocation in the middle of the fiscal in order to ensure that developmental works continue without any hiccups.
Lead Stories
Nine injured in Srinagar blast
Srinagar, Feb 2: As many as seven civilians and two CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade blast here in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar city on Sunday.
The blast occurred at around 12:30 pm when the city-entre area was abuzz with vendors and shoppers who had come to shop at the weekly flea market.
As per police, suspected militants lobbed the grenade on a team of CRPF personnel of 171st battalion who were deployed inside Pratap Park.
Two CRPF personnel and seven other civilians were hit with splinters. The injured civilians were rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital where the doctors declared their condition as “stable”.
“Three out of seven injured have been discharged. The injuries were minor and others too will be discharged soon,” said Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary.
Police said two injured CRPF personnel have also been treated and are stable.
The loud explosion created panic in the area as people ran for their safety. Panicked after the blast, women, children and men were jostling for space to maneuver their way to safety.
The otherwise overcrowded Lal Chowk got decongested as many vendors left for their homes closing up their stalls.
Following the incident, forces mainly police and CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area to nab the grenade thrower.
Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ravideep Singh Sahi said the attack was aimed at “impacting the normalcy returning in the valley.”
“This is nothing extraordinary, but you know today is Sunday market and they have taken advantage of that. Both our injured men are recovering and both are safe,” he said.
He said the people responsible for the attack are trying to “create apprehension among locals so that normalcy does not return.”
“Those who threw the grenade want to panic locals so that normalcy does not return,” Sahi said.
This was the second such blast in Srinagar this year as the first one was reported in Habak area of Srinagar on January 6.
Police, later on January 16, arrested five people in connection with the Habak and last year’s November 26 Hazratbal blast.
Lead Stories
Davinder Singh case: NIA raids sarpanch, militant’s houses
Srinagar, Feb 2: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant who was ferried out of Kashmir by a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, DSP Davinder Singh, last month.
Official sources said two teams of the NIA, which has taken over the intriguing case of the police officer’s involvement with militant groups in Kashmir, reached Shopian on Sunday.
The NIA teams entered into the house of Lashker-e-Taiba militants Adil Hussain and Sarpanch Tariq Ahmed Mir besides the houses of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) at Maldera in Shopian and Kulgam, the officials said.
Some documents have been seized and these are being analysed, they said.
The NIA had taken over the case of Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh who was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two militants out of the valley on January 11. The DSP has since been suspended.
While one NIA team went to Zainapora, the other went to Imamsahab in Pulwama, sources said. One of the teams raided the house of Hizb militant Rafi Ahmed in Shopian.
Rafi, alias Maaz Baie, was arrested along with Hizb commander Naveed Babu, Irfan Shafi Mir, a Shopian lawyer and a Hizb logistics man and Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police. Sources said Rafi, an IED expert was active as a militant since July 2019.
Naveed Babu, whose real name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq, was a police constable till 2017 when he deserted his post at a Food Corporation of India warehouse in Budgam along with four rifles. He assumed prominence after his involvement in the murder of a truck driver from Rajasthan and fruit trader from Punjab, when traders in Kashmir attempted to defy the lockdown imposed by militants last year.
After the state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganized and Article 370 nullified, on August 5, militant groups issued threats and diktats against trade and routine activity in Kashmir. Naveed’s threats had so much impact that police in his search, had to put up his posters in towns and villages.
Sources said around the time, Naveed reached out to Davinder Singh for help with securing safe houses and storing weapons and paid him Rs. 1.5 million for his assistance.
Davinder Singh personally drove Naveed and his aides to Jammu and planned to take them to New Delhi. However, phone call intercepts led the Shopian cops to nab them. During his interrogation, Singh has claimed that he was working acting on the orders of intelligence agencies so that he could cultivate Naveed and infiltrate the Hizb. However, Jammu and Kashmir police officials have rubbished Singh’s claim saying that he is a highly corrupt cop and would do anything to earn an additional buck.
Singh worked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Operations Group, Traffic police and airport security but consistently carried an image of a corrupt official, sources said. He was also accused of his involvement in the Parliament attack by the convict Afzal Guru. (IANS)
Lead Stories
Durbar Move: All records to be digitised by next year
Srinagar, Feb 2: Come 2021, the archaic system of ferrying truckloads of files during Durbar Move will permanently fade into history as all official records will be stored on the digital files for posterity.
Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a process for digitalization of official records at civil secretariat in a bid to preserve all important documents and save transportation cost.
Every year, Jammu and Kashmir government spends Rs 100 crore on biannual Durbar move practice. Several crores are being utilised annually on ferrying official files, records and documents from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa.
“Around Rs 20 crore have been utilized on purchase of hardware and software for the civil secretariat. Crores of rupees are being spent every six months on shifting of files, which can easily be saved by digitalization,” said an official of Science and Technology Department.
Departments have also appointed nodal officers for digitalization of files and records of civil secretariat. These officers have been directed to prepare a list of files and other records which ought to be digitalized.
Every year in October-November, the Durbar moves to Jammu from Srinagar and in April-May, it shifts to Srinagar. The records’ convoy and employees leave separately and are escorted by police teams.
The records comprise thousands of official files, documents and records, which will now be digitalized.
“Shifting of files is not only costing crores to the exchequer but there are always chances of getting them misplaced, worn out or lost. Several confidential files also get misplaced while shifting them in trucks. There are also chances of stealing. Files of several departments were also gutted in fire,” the official said.
Devastating fire in 2013 destroyed official records of more than six departments. Crucial service records of over 300 employees suffered extensive damages.
The 2014 devastating floods also damaged official records of several departments functioning in the civil secretariat at Srinagar. “We could not retrieve all these files,” an official of General Administration Department said.
Started by Dogra ruler Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872, the Durbar move is a ritual of shifting the civil secretariat every six months from one capital city to the other. The main aim of Darbar move was to escape the harsh winters of Kashmir and the scorching summer of Jammu