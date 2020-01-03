Govt places Iltija under ‘house detention’

Srinagar, Jan 2: Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was Thursday allegedly detained in her house after she attempted to visit her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s mausoleum ahead of his fourth death anniversary.

Two time chief minister and former union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away on January 7, 2016 after brief illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was buried at his hometown of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Since PDP president and other party leaders are detained, Iltija said she wanted to offer prayers at her grandfather’s graveyard on Thursday.

“Security officials deputed at our Gupkar residence didn’t allow me to step out. When I asked officials that I will hire a car, they did not allow me and ultimately detained me at my residence,” she said.

Iltija noted that she has been constantly urging the administration to withdraw her security cover. “If Section 144 is not imposed then why I am supposed to take permission from the security officials every time?” she asked.

Iltija said the gates of her residence were closed when she told the officials that she would address the media. “I could have possibly stayed at my grandfather’s graveyard for five to six minutes. Why did they disallow me? Was I going to organize any stone pelting in Bijbehara?” she asked.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order and Security Munir Ahmad Khan said Iltija is a Special Security Group (SSG) protected person and she is required to follow a protocol.

“SSG protected persons are supposed to intimate us about any visit 72 hours before as proper security drill requires to be followed. The area too requires to be sanitized. Can all these things be done in just one or two hours?” he asked.

Khan said in case she wanted to visit Bijbehara, she had to get clearance from Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Iltija said the situation in Kashmir has “worsened” after rumours spread that administration is creating a new division in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The situation is south Kashmir is very tense. Imposing curfew and bringing army on streets is not a solution to maintain peace in the valley,” she said.

Iltija said the government has no plans to release three detained former chief ministers. “They only release few people. But all of the detainees deserve to return home,” she said.

Iltija also accused the government for “crushing economy of Kashmir” by internet gag. “SMS has not been restored yet fully. People are being fed with lies outside Kashmir,” she said.