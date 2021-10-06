Govt orders transfer, posting of four JKAS officers

Srinagar, Oct 06: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of four JKAS officers and posted Nazim Zai Khan as Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

In an order, government said that Nazim Zai Khan, JKAS, Secretary in the Skill Development Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, relieving Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department of the additional charge of the post.

“Rajesh Kumar Basotra, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department,” the order states.

In a separate order, government said that Chand Kishore Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Chowki Choura has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

“Varinder Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chowki Choura, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” it reads—(KNO)