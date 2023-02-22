Srinagar, Feb 22: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of 50 senior police officers in the Union Territory.

According to an order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, SDRF 15 Bn. Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

The order states Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant, IR-13TM Bn is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-104 Bn, vice Fayaz Ahmad Lone.

“Mohd Arshad, Commandant, IRP-12′ Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant,IR-13′ Bn., vice Shri Aijaz Ahmad Bhat. Mohd Arif Rishu, SSP, Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy. Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Commandant, IR-10th Bn., is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmad Dar.”

It reads Shamsheer Hussain, Commandant JKAP-13 Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.

“Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Security J&K, vice Ravinder Paul Singh.

Mohd Yousuf, SP Awantipora, is transferred and posted as SP Pulwama, vice Gh. Jeelani Wani, who shall await orders ofposting in Police Headquarters, J&K.”

As per the order Ravinder Paul Singh, Staff Officer to ADGP Security, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, vice Manzoor Ahmad Mir.

“Liagat Ali, SP APCR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-9’Bn., against an available vacancy. Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-5′ Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-12′ Bn., vice Shri Mohd Arshad. Jameel Ahmad, Vice Principal, STC Talwara, is transferred and posted as Principal, STC Talwara, against an available vacancy.”

Javid Ahmad Dar, Staff Officer to IGP Armed/ IR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-3rd Bn. (Security), vice Sukhdev Raj.

“Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, Commandant, Women Bn. Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 14 Bn., vice Raj Singh. Sukhdev Raj, Commandant, JKAP 3′ Bn. (Security), is transferred and posted as Commandant. I R-7’Bn., against an available vacancy. Raj Singh, Commandant, JKAP 14″ Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, CID Cell, New-Delhi, against an available vacancy. M. Fiesel Qureshi, Joint Director (Headquarters), SSF, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (City), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

It added Ranjit Singh, Vice Principal, PTS, Kathua, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Jammu, vice Mohan Lal Kaith. “Nasir Ahmed, Addl. SP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-7′ Bn., vice Farooq Qaiser Malik. Dushant Sharma, Staff Officer in APHQ, is transferred and posted as Vice Principal, PTTI Vijaypur, vice Rajinder Singh Rahi. Mohd. Aftab Mir, Dy. Commandant IR-22nd Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, CID SB, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.”

It reads Mohan Lal Kaith, SP, Traffic (Rural) Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Railways, Jammu, vice Mohd Arif Rishu.

“Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, Dy. Commandant IR-144 Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, CID (A) Headquarters, vice Aijaz Ahmad Zargar. Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, SP, CID (A) Headquarters, si transferred and posted as SP, Awantipora, vice Mohd. Yousuf. Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, SP, HR CID Headquarters, is transferred and posted as SP, CID CI, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Farooq Qaiser Malik, Dy. Commandant IR-7′ Bn., is posted as SP at CID Headquarters, against the overall available posts at the level of Superintendent of Police.”

As per the order Naresh Singh, SP, PC Jammu, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Shopian, vice Ifroz Ahmad. “Raj Kumar, Addl. SP PC Doda, is transferred and posted as SP, APCR Kashmir, vice Liaqat Ali. Sanjay Kumar Parihar, Addl. SP, CID SB, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, CID CI, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Mubbasher Hussain, Addl. SP, CID CI, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SP, SIA, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.”

It added Ifroz Ahmad, Addl. SP, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-6th Bn., against an available vacancy. “Parvez Ahmad Dat, Addl. SP, PC Anantnag, si transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, 2nd Women Br., Srinagar, against an available vacancy. Tilak Raj, Dy. Commandant, IR-SthBn., is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-7′ Bn., against an available vacancy.”

It said Shakeel Rehman Bhat, Dy. Commandant, IR-17th Bn., is transferred and posted as Addl SP, Headquarters Doda, against an available vacancy. “Amit Verma, Addl. SP, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SP, West Srinagar, againstan available vacancy. Munish Kumar, Dy. Commandant, IR-10th Bn., is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-24′ Bn., against an available vacancy.”

It reads Narrinder Singh Parihar, Dy. Commandant, IR-20th Bn., is transferred and posted asDy. Commandant, IR-22nd Bn., vice Shri Mohd Aftab Mir. “Karanvir Singh, Dy. Commandant, JKAP 9th Bn., is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-19′ Bn., vice Diwakar Singh. Rajinder Singh Rahi, Vice Principal, PTTI Vijaypur, is transferred and posted as Dy.Commandant, IR-19 against an available vacancy.”

It further reads Abdul Khalid, Dy. Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn. (Security), is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, SIA, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

“Diwakar Singh, Dy. Commandant IR-19′ Bn., si transferred and posted as Addl. SP, SIA, Jammu, against an available vacancy. BK. Ganjoo, Dy. Commandant, IR-16TM Bn., si transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-14th Bn., vice Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie. Mohd Afzal is posted as Dy. Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn. (Security), vice Abdul Khalid. Masood Ahmad is posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-9th Bn., against an available vacancy.”

It reads Sheikh Zafarullah is posted as SP, HR CID Headquarters, vice Tahir Ashraf Bhatti. “Pawan Kumar si posted as Dy. Commandant, JKAP 4th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Farooq Ahmad is posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-9th Bn., against an available vacancy. Fayaz Ahmad is posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.”

It reads Shabir Ahmad Khan is posted as Addl. SP (Highway), Qazigund, against an available vacancy. “Zahoor Ahmad Pir is posted as Dy. Commandant, JKAP 12th Bi., against an available vacancy.”