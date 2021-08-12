Govt orders transfer of seven officers, Sajid Yehay is new RTO Kashmir

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered transfer and postings of several officers including JKAS officers.

In an order, the government ordered transfer and posting of 5 JKAS officers in different departments of the UT.

According to the order Sajid Yehaya Naqash, JKAS, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

“Mr. Mohammad Harun, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department, Ms. Trishala Kumari, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Culture Department., Mr. Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, is posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar,” reads the order.

In another separate order, government ordered transfer of Vishal Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, under orders of transfer as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, and has been posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, government ordered transfer of Sheetal Pandita, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary and placed her services at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further adjustment—(KNO)