Govt orders resumption of OPDs, surgeries, routine health care services across Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered for the resumption of OPD, routine surgeries and all health care services in all hospitals across Kashmir division.

In an order, government has asked all CMOs, BMOs and medical superintendents to resume OPD, surgeries and other routine healthcare facilities and services in all the health care institutions across Kashmir valley.

“In view of the decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported from across Kashmir Division, drastic decrease in the number of hospital admissions and also as DRDO hospital has come up for Covid-19 patients, it is enjoined upon all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents & Block Medical Officers under the Administrative control of this Directorate to resume OPD, Surgeries & other routine healthcare facilities / services in all the health institutions under their respective jurisdictions forthwith in the interest of better patient care,” reads the order.

It reads that, however, few separate well-equipped oxygenated beds should be kept available for emergency purposes including Gynae/Obstetrics and paediatrics.

“In addition, all the Standard Operating Procedures/guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India from time to time must be adhered to in letter and spirit,” it reads.

Notably, all the services were suspended due to surge in Covid-19 cases in April this year—(KNO)