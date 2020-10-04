Govt orders reshuffle in administration

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government ordered reshuffle of 35 KAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here, Hashmat Ali Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K.

Amit Sharma, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Harun, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO.

Ali Afsar Khan, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Tariq Ahmad Zargar, KAS, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.



Ms. Smita Sethi, KAS, Director, Command Area Development Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, against an available vacancy. “She shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, till further orders,” reads the order.

Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Surat Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, against an available vacancy.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Suraj Parkash Rukwal, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, shall also be the ex-officio Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu.

Pran Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Rakesh Kumar, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Pankaj Gupta, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu headquartered at Jammu.

Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order said.

Showkat Ahmad Rather, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, against an available vacancy.

Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Ranjeet Singh, KAS, Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Kathua) headquartered at Lakhanpur, relieving Sanjay Gupta, KAS of the additional charge of the post.

Suram Chand Sharma, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, against an available vacancy.

Prerna Raina, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Basharat Hussain, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu headquartered at Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Dr. Tahir Firdous Dutta, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Satish Kumar, KAS, Registrar, District Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Sachin Jamwal, KAS, Deputy Secretary to work with the Committee constituted for Accelerated Recruitments, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board.

Hitesh Gupta, KAS, Deputy Secretary to work with the Committee constituted for Accelerated Recruitments, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Mohammad Syed Khan, KAS, Collector, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, against an available vacancy.

Kamlesh Rani, KAS, Project Officer, Self Employment, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Dilshada Akhter, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ajaz Qeser Malik, KAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu.

Saleem Beigh, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Naser Ali, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SubDivisional Magistrate, Marh, relieving SubDivisional Magistrate, Jammu (North) of the additional charge of the post.

Tanvir-ul-Majid, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Rizwan Asgar, Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Collector, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority. Mr. Shafiq Ahmad, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri, shall hold the additional charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, till further orders. 35. Mr.

Umesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. (GNS)