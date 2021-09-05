Govt orders reopening of schools for Class 10th,12th for vaccinated students

Srinagar: The government on Sunday ordered reopening of 10th and 12th classes for vaccinated students, with 50% capacity on a given day, in Jammu and Kashmir. However, rest of the classes shall remain closed for in-person studies, according to an order by Chief Secretary and chairperson of State Executive Committee (SEC) A K Mehta.

The order was issued following a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries Finance and Health and Medical Education, besides Principal Secretary (Home), Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of the administration.

The government said classes for 12th standard shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50% on a given day, for vaccinated students and staff.

“Consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend the school. The school premises should he thoroughly sanitized/proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate,” it said, adding, “ If any student or teacher or other school staffer shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, these will not be allowed to enter the school.”

The Head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed, it said.

Similarly, limited in-person teaching of students of 10th class, not exceeding 50% on any given day, and after ensuring compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour by the school authorities, can be permitted by concerned Deputy Commissioners after due screening through 100% Rapid Antigen lest or RT-PCR, subject to consent of parents and students, the order said. “The schools will strictly follow Covid related protocols.”

The schools, except for relaxations for students of 12th and 10th classes, shall continue to remain closed for on-site / in-person teaching, the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads further.

“Coaching Centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching, for fully vaccinated stall and student, subject to condition that the head of the centre shall ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to.”

All other Coaching Centres shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching, the order said.

Higher educational institutions shall be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners, it said.

“Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration,” it said, adding, “The Head of these institutions must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to.”

Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only.

The State Executive Committee reiterated that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be strictly restricted to 25. “All District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance.” There shall he no Weekend Curfew in any district either, the order said.

Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, the order reads further.

“All Deputy Commissioners shall intensify testing by making optimum use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. There shall be no drop in testing levels.”

At entry point to J&K at Lakhanpur, the government said, mandatory testing for COVID can be dispensed with for those who have received both doses of vaccine provided a reliable.

It said the entry into public parks can be permitted to vaccinated persons with due verification.

Directing for ”no drop” in COVID-19 testing levels, the government said the Deputy Commissioners would also focus on the positivity rates of the medical-blocks under their jurisdictions.

The order said the Deputy Commissioners would keep active track of the positivity rates in blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like public or private offices, community halls, malls and bazaars in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond four per cent in these blocks.

“The District Magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code,” the order said, adding, “The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The joint teams shall submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level. DCs will intensify the campaigns for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour. Dedicated IEC, including public announcements through mobile vehicles must be undertaken.” (GNS)