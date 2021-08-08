Govt orders immediate access cutting of encroached patches in Kashmir wetlands

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Sunday called for immediate access cutting of all encroached patches, a move to discourage encroachment of wetlands in Kashmir.

Div Com said this while chairing a meeting of concerned officers on conservation of wetlands in Kashmir.

Stressing on conservation of wetlands, the Div Com reviewed the progress made with regard to demarcation, land transfer, installation of boundary walls, geo coordinate, pillars and removal of encroachments of wetlands including Wullar, Hokersar, Gilsar, Shalabugh, Hygam, Krechoo, Dal, Anchar and Manasbal lakes.

He emphasized on expediting anti- encroachments drives in all wetlands and instructed on access cutting of all encroached patches to disallow illegal paddy farming and other plantations.

Div Com directed concerned DCs to take stringent action including registering FIRs against the offenders indulging in repeated encroachments.

He also called for installation of proper sewage treatment and carrying out of swift de-weeding at all identified spots is carried out.

Div Com lays stress on no dumping of garbage is allowed and demarcation of all pending areas be completed including installation of boundary pillars to prevent illegal encroachments on wetlands.

Emphasizing on carrying out beautification work on wetlands, he instructed for massive awareness generation on the importance of wetland conservation.

Among others, the Deputy Commissioners of Bandipora, Ganderbal, ADDC Budgam, ADC Pulwama and Baramulla attended the meeting through videoconferencing.

While as Director Rakhs and Farms, CED Wullar Conservation, Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, CE I&FC, RD SPCB, ADC Srinagar, JC SMC and various other concerned officers attended the meeting