Srinagar, May 09: In violation of government rules and regulations, Director Health Services Kashmir delegated financial powers to Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) while the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has ordered enquiry in this regard and asked the inquiry officer to submit the report within a period of 20 days.

As per an order, issued by Secretary Health, Managing Director Medical Supplies corporation limited Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as enquiry officer and has been directed to submit report within 20 days.

As per order, the inquiry officer has been asked to find reasons for delegating financial powers to Chief Medical Officers by Director Health Services Kashmir in violation of rules and regulations and in-spite of the fact that a Central Purchase Committee, duly constituted by the government, existed at the Directorate level.

He further has been directed to find reasons for further delegation of financial powers by Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag to Block Medical Officer, Saller against extant rules, establish whether Block Medical Officer, Saller exercised authority in violation of instructions issued by Director Health Services Kashmir and even procured items available with JKMSCL against the mandate of purchase committee or not. In case of later, compelling reasons thereof. Further, enquire how BMO Saller ascertained rates reasonability and establish whether the rates were reasonable or not and establish whether procured items bear the requisite technical specifications or not.

“The Inquiry Officer shall fix responsibility for failure in observing financial propriety at various levels. This enquiry shall also extend to procurements made for Baltal axis of Sh. Amarnath ji Yatra during 2022. The Inquiry Officer shall submit the report within a period of 20 days from the issuance of this order,” reads the order—(KNO)