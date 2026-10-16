Govt orders 15-day inquiry into ‘misconduct’ by Labour Secretary

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered an in-depth inquiry into the alleged misconduct by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, involving Beenish Wani, JKAS, Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, following reports in print and electronic media.

According to Government Order No. 1654-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 16, Mandeep Kaur, IAS (AGMUT: 2004), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

The order directs the Inquiry Officer to submit her report within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order.