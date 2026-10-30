Govt Notifies New JKAS Probation, Examination Rules







Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified new rules governing probation and departmental examinations for directly recruited Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, introducing a revised examination system and stricter qualification requirements.

The General Administration Department (GAD), through Government Notification S.O. 278 dated October 28, 2026, issued the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Services (Probation and Examination) Rules, 2026, under Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

The rules, effective immediately, will apply to candidates appointed to the Junior Scale of JKAS through the Combined Competitive Examination.

Under the new framework, directly recruited officers will have to undergo a mandatory two-year probation period. While the first annual increment will be granted after completion of one year, the second increment will remain withheld until the officer completes probation and qualifies the prescribed departmental examination.

Passing the examination will also be mandatory for confirmation in service, although the Government may grant exemptions in exceptional circumstances by recording reasons in writing.

The revised system introduces seven examination papers, each carrying 100 marks. Probationers must secure at least 50 per cent marks in every paper to qualify.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the examination twice a year, as far as practicable.

The notification allows candidates to consult relevant Bare Acts, Rules, Regulations and Manuals during the written examination, provided the reference material contains no annotations.

Probationers will be entitled to three regular attempts and one additional mercy chance to clear the examination. Those unable to appear due to circumstances beyond their control may also seek permission from the Government to avail themselves of the missed opportunity.

The seven papers will cover management and public administration, Jammu and Kashmir’s geographical and socio-economic profile, service rules and office procedures, revenue laws and land administration, government schemes and development policies, social welfare and human rights, and the legal and regulatory framework governing administration and public order.

The syllabus also includes key legislations such as the Constitution of India, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Safety Act.

The notification supersedes the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Services (Probation and Examination) Rules, 2000, notified through SRO 130 of 2000, along with other existing provisions governing matters covered under the new framework.

Issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor, the notification bears the signature of M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

The revised rules aim to introduce a structured assessment system for newly recruited JKAS officers, with emphasis on administrative knowledge, service regulations, revenue management, development policies and legal responsibilities.