JAMMU, Jan 06: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated UT level training & orientation program for effective implementation of 29 projects under holistic agriculture development plan, today at the Convention Centre.

A total of 638 training schedules are planned at the divisional and districts level for the next 4 months.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that four months long capacity building drive will ensure availability of quality human resources and provide necessary ground support for implementation of holistic agriculture development plan.

“The new projects will drive sharp growth in Agriculture & Allied Sector, boost local economy & improve the productivity and resilience in the current system. I firmly believe, technology, innovations will enable continuing output growth without adding much to input cost”, he added.

The Lt Governor further said: “This is J&K’s moment to shine and agriculture, allied sector will be the mainstay of the economy. The ambitious projects aim to make farming viable, steady and sustainable with better input, extension support, risk mitigation and ensuring remunerative prices and market support”.

The Lt Governor said that implementation of any scheme on the ground depends on four major factors – Mechanism, Resource, Coordination and Evaluation. And, it is these four aspects which translate the policy into an action programme.

The fifth factor is also necessary in the implementation of this ambitious project of the agriculture sector and that is Sensitivity. The farm has its own nature, it has its own language which the farmer understands very well. All stakeholders must extend support to farmers, he added.

The Lt Governor underscored that the UT administration is making committed efforts to protect the interest of farmers, to bring prosperity to farm and to their homes, and to instil self-respect in more than 13 lakh farmer families.

New agri-business enterprises, youth engagement & providing them unlimited access to resources, opening up employment opportunities in agriculture & allied sectors are other important areas we are focusing on. Our aim is also to create a secure ecosystem for small & marginal farmers, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said the concept of climate-smart-agriculture will give a new shape to the food security system.

Rural Business & Service Hubs will boost agriculture marketing in J&K and ensure that benefits of crops reach directly to farmers. District officials need to act as a medium between farmers & agri-policies. There must be a better coordination at all levels, said the Lt Governor.

Barriers and challenges can be easily overcome by individual competence, organizational capabilities, commitment, information tools and resources, he added.

I firmly believe with this much needed reform, young generation will take up farming as a viable career option in the future, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also released a publication on Soil Testing Manual.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, on the occasion highlighted that the policy document for holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors will have a significant impact on the growth and development of J&K’s Agriculture and its economy. He informed about the details of mega training and orientation program to be organized at UT level, Divisional level and Districts level.

2.5 lakh youth will be connected with sustainable employment in Agriculture & Allied sectors through skill development courses in five years, he further said.

Prof Nazir Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir in his welcome address highlighted the key features and goals of the Policy made for holistic development of Agriculture & Allied sectors.

Prof JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu delivered the vote of thanks and said the 29 projects are holistic in every sense in generating specialty products and their promotion in the national and international markets.

HODs, District officers from across the UT, Faculty members of SKUAST-J and SKUAST-K, technical experts, farmers, agriculture scientists, members of Kisan Advisory Board, besides others were present on the occasion.