Govt Made ‘Best Possible Effort’ to Restructure Reservation Policy: CM Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the government has undertaken a comprehensive exercise to rationalize Jammu and Kashmir’s reservation policy in accordance with commitments made to the public.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting in Jammu, CM Omar said the cabinet worked extensively on the matter and ensured that “no section faces any kind of injustice.”

“We have tried to rationalize the reservation policy exactly as we had assured the people. At the same time, every effort was made to ensure fairness to all,” Omar said.

CM Omar took a swipe at those accusing the government of inaction, saying the same groups are now threatening protests over the changes.

“Earlier they taunted us, claiming we had done nothing on reservation. Now, when work has been done, they say they will agitate. It is always easy to play politics over such issues,” he said.

Omar added that the administration had gone through an exhaustive process while examining the reservation policy.

“We could not have taken this exercise any further than we already have. Every aspect was scrutinized thoroughly,” he said.

“The subject has come to the cabinet three or four times, and the cabinet sub-committee spent six months completing its work,” Omar said without indulging anymore details.

“The matter will now be forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor. I cannot share the details at this stage,” he said. —(KNC)