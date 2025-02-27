Srinagar: Amid ongoing inclement weather, the government is likely to extend winter vacations for schools in Kashmir till March 5.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo stated that a meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss the extension. “Considering the current weather conditions, we will decide on extending winter vacations for schools in Kashmir,” she said.

She added that the decision will prioritize students’ health and safety. “If the weather doesn’t improve, we may extend vacations by five days for primary classes, and in case of more snowfall, till March 5 for all classes,” Itoo said.