Govt Jobs for Terror Victims’ NoKs Mark New Chapter in Justice, Rehabilitation: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government’s decision to provide government employment to the next of kin (NoKs) of civilians killed in terrorist violence marks a major milestone in ensuring justice, rehabilitation and dignified livelihoods for affected families, while reaffirming that every eligible terror victim family in Jammu and Kashmir will receive due support from the administration.

Addressing a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where appointment letters were distributed among the next of kin of civilian terror victims, the Lieutenant Governor described the initiative as a historic humanitarian measure aimed at restoring hope, dignity and financial security to families that had endured years of pain and uncertainty due to terrorism.

He said that although no employment or financial assistance could ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, it remains the constitutional, moral and humanitarian responsibility of the government to stand firmly with families devastated by terror violence.

“Our commitment is unwavering. Every eligible terror-affected family will receive justice, rehabilitation and the opportunity to rebuild life with dignity. No compensation can replace those we have lost, but the administration will continue extending every possible assistance to ensure these families are not left behind,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Reaffirming the administration’s uncompromising stand against terrorism, Sinha said coordinated efforts by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the civil administration were continuing to dismantle the terror ecosystem and establish lasting peace across the Union Territory.

He stressed that terrorism must be eliminated completely, asserting that defeating the menace is not only the responsibility of security agencies and the government but also a collective duty of every citizen committed to peace, stability and development.

Referring to the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor termed them a historic turning point that ended decades of discrimination and ensured equal constitutional rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the extension of over 890 Central laws had significantly strengthened governance, transparency, accountability and equal opportunities throughout the Union Territory.

Recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s address in Parliament on August 5, 2019, Sinha said more than 41,000 lives had been lost due to terrorism over the years and added that the constitutional reforms had further strengthened democratic institutions while expanding legal safeguards for citizens.

Highlighting the administration’s efforts to deliver long-pending justice, the Lieutenant Governor said several terror victim families had finally received relief after decades of waiting. He cited the case of Wali Mohammad Wani of Shopian, whose family received justice 33 years after his killing, while the families of Abdul Hamid Bhat of Kupwara and Farooq Ahmad Mir of Tral secured government employment after waiting for more than two decades.

He further said that land and property belonging to several terror victim families had also been restored and assured that all pending genuine cases were being examined with compassion, fairness and transparency to ensure deserving beneficiaries receive timely justice.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a major transformation in governance, with recruitment processes and public services now being conducted through transparent, merit-based systems that have strengthened public confidence and institutional credibility.

Speaking about the aspirations of the younger generation, Sinha said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir seek opportunities rather than sympathy, adding that they possess the talent and determination to excel in education, entrepreneurship, innovation, sports and other fields alongside their counterparts across the country.

Sharing his interaction with a student from Kupwara, he said academic sessions that once stretched for nearly seven years due to prolonged disruptions are now being completed within the prescribed schedule, reflecting improved governance, stability and a better educational environment.

Highlighting developmental progress, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented expansion in road connectivity, tunnel infrastructure, airports, educational institutions and healthcare facilities in recent years, creating fresh opportunities for investment, employment and economic growth.

He reiterated that the administration remains committed to building a society based on the rule of law, where justice, peace, democratic values and equal opportunities form the foundation of long-term stability and prosperity.

Paying rich tributes to the brave personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF who laid down their lives while combating terrorism, Sinha said their courage, dedication and supreme sacrifices continue to inspire the collective resolve to build a peaceful, secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people’s faith in justice has grown stronger. Our commitment is to ensure that the dark chapters of terrorism never return and that every citizen lives with dignity, security and hope,” the Lieutenant Governor said.