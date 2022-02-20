Jammu, February 20: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha dedicated this month’s episode of the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the young achievers of Jammu & Kashmir.

The radio programme was aired today on all local & primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and broadcast on DD Kashir.

The Lt Governor congratulated Aroosa Parvaiz, class XII topper from Kashmir Zone.

“It is a remarkable feat and one that will inspire youngsters in the years to come, he added.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the students who have passed the 10th and 12th board exams, and wished them a successful future.

Referring to the suggestion of Sheeba Nair of Oasis NGO on post-Covid Educational reforms, the Lt Governor observed that education and health of children are the biggest responsibilities of the administration.

Last year, education in the post-Covid phase had to prioritize health and now, with the cases on decline, opening of schools and creation of Happiness Zones, we are aiming to facilitate an interactive environment that was missing in the online mode of classes.

Responding to the suggestions of Naveed Ahmad from Baramulla; Umair Hassan; Zahoor Indraabi from Kulgam ; Rishu Gupta and Mohammad Iqbal pertaining to expansion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the UT; introduction of Philosophy subject in post-graduation in Kashmir University; development of Aharbal as offbeat iconic tourist site of J&K with better facilities, promotion & branding and involvement of local community; promoting Financial Literacy and launching special drive to facilitate delivery of financial services, respectively, the Lt Governor passed directions to the concerned departments and officials to take necessary measures on the valuable insights received from the citizens and incorporate them in their policies.

The Lt Governor welcomed the suggestion made by Sh. Rahul Kumar from Samba regarding PPP Model to bridge the digital divide & create an enabling environment for Digital Inclusion. The Lt Governor said the government is committed to remove all the social imbalances.

Digital technology plays a vital role in inclusive growth and bridging the gap between government’s programmes and citizens, observed the Lt Governor.

To fulfill Hon’ble Prime Minister’s resolve of making all villages digitally literate, we have decided to launch Digital Jammu Kashmir. In the coming days, under this campaign, the administration will work towards digital services and digital literacy, he added.

Referring to the suggestion made by Sh. Aditya Sangotra from Udhampur for creating a robust and vibrant eco-system for scouting & training of young sporting talent in the UT, the Lt Governor observed that investment in sports-related skills is one of the many ways to reap demographic dividend.

We have rolled out the historic J&K Sports policy-2022 which focuses on creating world-class infrastructure, coaching, training of sportspersons including para-athletes & players, and varied opportunities for growth in sports, added the Lt Governor.

On Prof. Geer Mohammad’s suggestion on intervention programmes, preventive education & awareness generation, capacity building, treatment & rehabilitation in vulnerable districts for Nasha-Mukt J&K, the Lt Governor said that J&K Government is fully committed to strengthening the action framework and taking a firm stance against drug abuse, besides providing practical solutions to build a drug-free society.

Vidhusi and Ms Nandini Sharma of Rajouri raised the issues of mental health and emotional wellbeing of students, to which the Lt Governor said that the government understands the need for providing psycho-social support to students.

The Lt Governor also mentioned about a letter from Sh. Luv Khajuria of Akhnoor suggesting various measures for JKP personnel welfare and significant steps to keep their morale high, and appreciating the government’s decision to increase the ex-gratia assistance to NoKs of martyrs from J&K.

Shammi Maniyal, a young entrepreneur from Samba and Sh. Sonu Singh, a progressive farmer from Kathua, received a special mention in today’s programme for emerging as a source of inspiration for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with their innovative approach. Our commitment is to ensure every citizen enjoys equal opportunity to grow, and reasonable & affordable access to basic amenities,” Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also urged the people to dedicate themselves to the betterment of society. We should strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire one and all to lead a virtuous life. Let us all take a pledge today to follow the path of equality and social harmony, and build a Jammu Kashmir where all sections of the society together contribute in shaping the future of this beautiful Union Territory, added the Lt Governor.