Govt intensifying efforts to boost tourism: CM





Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the government is stepping up measures to rejuvenate the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Christmas and New Year period, while conceding that recent developments have affected tourist inflow.

Addressing reporters at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre here, the Chief Minister said restoring confidence among travellers and stakeholders remains a priority. He said the administration is focused on ensuring that tourism regains momentum in the coming days despite a spate of cancellations triggered by prevailing circumstances.

Omar Abdullah described the forthcoming annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India in Srinagar as an encouraging development, saying such high-profile events play a crucial role in projecting the region as a safe and attractive destination.

“These initiatives help rebuild trust and convey that Jammu and Kashmir is ready to welcome visitors,” he said, adding that parallel efforts are being made to strengthen tourism promotion and improve supporting infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the revival of tourism cannot be viewed in isolation and must be supported by effective governance. He stressed that alongside promoting destinations, it is equally important to reinforce public confidence in administrative systems and institutions to sustain long-term growth in the sector.

Meanwhile, Omar asked the administration to ensure respectful conduct towards elected representatives, asserting that public representatives derive their authority from the people and must be treated accordingly.

Reacting to recent developments in Chadoora, the Chief Minister said elected representatives do not emerge from nowhere but are chosen through a democratic process and represent the will of the people. He said it is the clear obligation of the administration to behave properly and respectfully with them while discharging official duties.

Omar Abdullah said that differences or disagreements cannot justify any form of discourteous or inappropriate conduct towards legislators. He stressed that healthy coordination between the administration and elected representatives is essential for effective governance and public trust.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of the brick kiln demolition drive in Budgam district, during which National Conference MLA from Chadoora, Ali Muhammad Dar, alleged mistreatment by officials. Dar has since apprised the Chief Minister about what transpired during his interaction with district administration officials ahead of the demolition action.

According to sources, Dar briefed the Chief Minister about the circumstances surrounding the drive and his objections to the manner in which the action was carried out, particularly with regard to livelihood concerns of brick kiln owners.

Omar indirectly flagged the alleged role of BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, in interfering with the execution of the Ratle Hydropower Project, asserting that political interference in institutions cannot be tolerated and must be dealt with seriously.

The Chief Minister expressed disappointment over the situation surrounding the Ratle Power Project coming up in the Drabshala area of Kishtwar. While stressing institutional autonomy, Omar Abdullah said that if similar allegations had been levelled against members of his own government, accountability agencies would have acted without hesitation.

“I am the power minister, yet this portfolio has not been handed back to the elected government. If such accusations were made against any of my ministers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau would have raided their houses,” he said, in remarks widely seen as referring to the controversy involving BJP legislator Shagun Parihar, who has been accused by the executing company of stalling project work.

The Chief Minister said that power projects in Jammu and Kashmir are not just important for the Union Territory but are of critical significance for the entire country. He underlined that agencies must be allowed to function independently, free from political pressure.

Omar Abdullah said that while the current allegations are being linked to a single opposition MLA, there are others as well who, according to him, have been interfering in power-related projects. “Our agencies should work on their own,” he said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of allegations by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, a Hyderabad-based firm and one of the largest purchasers of electoral bonds, which has claimed that persistent political interference was aimed at shutting down the Ratle Hydropower Project. The company has termed the 850-megawatt project a venture of national importance and has warned of pulling out if the interference continues.

The Ratle project is a joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and is being developed in the Drabshala area of Kishtwar.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar has rejected the company’s allegations and accused Megha Engineering of recruiting surrendered militants at the expense of local inhabitants, a charge denied by the firm. [KNT]