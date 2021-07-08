Govt gives nod to implementation of ‘PARVAZ’, market linkage support scheme in JK

SRINAGAR8: The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to implementation of ‘PARVAZ’, a market linkage support scheme for shipment of Agriculture and Horticulture perishables being harvested in Jammu and Kashmir through Air Cargo.

As per a government order issued here today in this regard, provision of 25 per cent subsidy on perishable fruits harvested in Jammu and Kashmir for shipment through Air Cargo on the rates will be notified separately.

Further, subsidy shall be provided on Air Cargo charges inclusive of Airport handling charges for shipment through one or more empanelled Airlines by the government from time to time and in the DBT mode to the farmers/FPOs/SHGs and registered intermediaries besides subsidy shall be paid in the reimbursement mode as per the original invoices/bills of the concerned Airlines in offline mode only till 31.08.2021. Thereafter, the support shall be paid through online medium in DBT mode by creating a platform between Directorate of Horticulture, Jammu and Kashmir besides the concerned Airlines.

The order further said that the scheme could be adopted by Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Departments for milk based perishables and Trout fish subject to availability of funds.