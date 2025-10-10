Govt forms monitoring committee for AB PMJAY/AB PMJAY SEHAT scheme

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) and AB PMJAY SEHAT health insurance schemes.

According to Government Order under number 661-JK(HME) of 2025, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, the committee aims to improve transparency, accountability and regular monitoring of the schemes.

The order has been issued by the Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Its main task will be to review the functioning of the two health schemes, ensure proper delivery of healthcare to beneficiaries, and submit regular progress reports to the government.

Officials said the move shows the administration’s commitment to strengthen the public health system and ensure effective health coverage to people across Jammu and Kashmir. The committee has been asked to send quarterly reports and recommendations to the Health Department for necessary action.

Health sector stakeholders have welcomed the decision, saying it will help identify gaps, improve service delivery, and make the Ayushman Bharat schemes more effective in the region—(KNO)