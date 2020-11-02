Govt fixes mutton rate at Rs 480 per kilo

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting of Rate Fixation Committee and fixed rates of mutton at Rs 480 (retail) and Rs 450 as (wholesale) rates in Kashmir.

The meeting, among others was attended by Director FCS&CA, Director Animal Husbandry, ADC Srinagar, JD Extension, Technical Officer Sheep Husbandry besides members from mutton retailer and wholesaler associations and media persons.

At the outset, the Div Com said that rates have been fixed after taking all factors including, production cost, transportation, processing, cutting and all other charges into consideration.

He said that now onwards mutton rates shall be revised annually as per government’s wholesale pricing index.

Stressing on the strict implementation of official rates, the Div Com said that stringent action including FIRs shall he registered against mutton dealers/ butchers if found selling mutton on higher rates or resorting to any kind of violations against the official rates.

The meeting was informed that out of 81 FIRs, 42 have been registered against mutton dealers only while an amount of Rs. 4.63 lac fine has been imposed on offenders in different districts of Kashmir during the month of October.

The Div Com said that despite increase in the local production, we have to import around 70 per cent mutton from other states and urged all stakeholders to cooperate for implementation of official rates.

He appealed to wholesale dealers to buy mutton as per the rate list from outside mandis or dealers from different states to avoid overcharging or black marketing of the mutton.

During the meeting, members from mutton dealer association raised various issues with the Div Com and demanded prompt and proper measures are taken for hassle-free mutton trade.