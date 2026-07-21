Govt extends summer vacation till July-26

Srinagar: The government Tuesday extended summmer vacation for schools of Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division till July-26.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said that the schools shall reopen on July-27.

Taking to microblogging platform X the minister said, “Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026.”

“Schools will now reopen on Monday, 27th July, 2026,” she said.

The ministry requested the people to stay safe, remain vigilant, and follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. “Wishing everyone good health and safety.”