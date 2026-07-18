Govt Extends Summer Vacation by 3 More Days; Schools to Remain Closed Till July 22

Srinagar : In view of the prevailing heatwave and adverse weather forecast, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a three-day extension of the ongoing summer vacation for all government and recognized private schools across the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone of Jammu Division.

As per the decision, schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on July 20, will now remain closed till July 22, with classes set to resume on July 23, subject to any further government orders.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure following the continuing spell of extreme heat and weather advisories issued by the Meteorological Department. Authorities said the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school staff remain the government’s top priority.

The extension comes amid soaring temperatures across the Valley over the past several days, while the IMD has also forecast a possibility of heavy rainfall and localized flash floods in parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

The School Education Department has advised parents, students, and school managements to follow official advisories and await further instructions regarding the reopening of educational institutions. Further orders, if required due to changing weather conditions, will be issued by the competent authority.