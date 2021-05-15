Govt extends Corona Curfew across J&K till May 24

Srinagar: The government on Saturday extended Corona Curfew across Jammu and Kashmir till May 24 in order to prevent the COVID-19 cases from spreading.

Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) in a tweet informed the extension in Corona Curfew for seven more days.

“The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” DIPR-J&K tweeted.

COVID CONTAINMENT



In wake of the spike in the COVID-19 cases, the Corona Curfew continued to remain in place across Jammu and Kashmir from April 29 evening.