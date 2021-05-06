Govt establishes NIT Sgr, SKIMS JVC Bemina as Triage Centers

Srinagar: The divisional administration Kashmir on Thursday ordered establishment of Triage Centers at NIT Campus Hazratbal Srinagar and SKIMS-JVC, Bemina Srinagar, saying that these centers shall work as first contact point for patients in

district Srinagar.

In an order under number 24 OF DIVCOM 2021, dated 05 -05-202, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole said that the recent surge in Covid-19 positive cases has resulted in increase

in bed occupancy rate in the Tertiary Care Hospitals (Category 1) in Srinagar.

“Therefore, in order to utilize the hospital beds in following Tertiary Care Hospitals, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Chest Disease, Hospital, Srinagar, SMHS, Hospital, Srinagar, Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, JLNM, Hospital, Srinagar and PHC, Chanapora, Srinagar. For effectively and judiciously ise of beds in above mentioned hospitals it has become imperative to establish Triage Centres which shall form

the first Nodal point for Covid-19 patients, where they shall be assessed by the designated team of Health professionals,” the order reads.

“Accordingly it is hereby ordered that two Triage Centres shall be

established at: (1) NIT Campus Hazratbal Srinagar and (2) SKIMS-JVC, Bemina Srinagar, which shall work as first contact point for patients in district Srinagar,” the order added.

Div Com also directed all the Chief Medical Officers of other nine districts to establish a similar mechanism of Triage and also make sure that there are no

unnecessary referrals to Tertiary Care hospitals—(KNO)