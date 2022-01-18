Srinagar, Jan 18 : Government has declared SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina Srinagar and Sub District Hospital Sopore District Baramulla as dedicated Hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in Kashmir Valley.

Besides, SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bernina Srinagar will function as a dedicated Covid Hospital for treatment of Maternity Child Care and Orthopedic Covid patients, reads a communication sent to Principal SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, Srinagar and Director Health Services Kashmir by Deputy Director (Planning) Health & Medical Education Department.

“All the cases shall be treated/ operated in the respective Health Institutions while strictly following the Covid-19 treatment protocol, as referring of Covid patients in Non- Covid Hospitals may pose a high risk of virus transmission,” the communication.